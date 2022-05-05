Celebrate Mother's Day at Savage Winery

Mel Camp visited Savage Winery in Chaffee to find out what is happening there this Mother’s Day. Rich Byington, owner says this is one of our busiest weekends of the year. He says we sell a lot of wine and cider that weekend. Rich says we allow people to bring in their moms and we do a thing called “Taste 7” where you bring your mom and she will drink for free and at the end, everyone gets a nice souvenir glass to take home with them. They do a similar offering for Father’s Day. Rich says we don’t leave fathers behind so dads, don’t worry, we will take care of you when the time comes.

Savage Winery increased their production area to 3,000 square feet. They added more fermenters, more production facilities and other production lines.

During COVID, Rich and his brother and partner, Russ came up with the slushie bags and they are going to keep them. You can put the bag in the refrigerator for cold wine or you can put them in the freezer for a slushie.

Rich says we are well known for our ciders as well as our wine. They have 17 different varieties of cider and Rich says they periodically change the varieties on tap. People come in and you buy it by the growler, and you can stay and have a glass of it. Moms can taste the cider as well.

Savage Winery has two locations, one in Wilson and one in Chaffee.

For more information on Savage visit them online at savagewinery.com

The phone number for Savage Winery in Wilson is 716-868-1245 and the number for the Savage Winery in Chaffee is 716-548-9765.