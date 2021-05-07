Celebrate Moms - Supporting women owned businesses

Ask any mom what she wants for Mother’s Day and some will come out with specifics, others will say they just want some selfcare time, but most will appreciate almost anything as long as the gift is thoughtful. What’s more thoughtful than getting her something she loves while helping other moms too.

Andrea Vossler, WNY Women’s Foundation Board Chairwoman says generally women form the backbone of a lot of our small to midsize businesses in our communities and because of the challenges with the pandemic, particularly people staying at home, remote purchasing in particular it has been very challenging for all businesses but for women in particular.

The Western New York’s Women Foundation created the Women Owned Business directory so that customers can easily find and support local businesses owned by women, many of whom are also mothers. So many women-owned businesses have been added and new businesses are added every day. There are more than 200 businesses listed on this website and it is super easy to search for the perfect gift.

One business, Khari’s Café on the corner of Fargo and Jersey is owned by Kartika Carr and it opened during the pandemic in October of 2020. This amazing mom named her café after her three-year-old daughter Khari.

You can find details on women owned businesses like Khari’s Café at wnywomensfoundation.org by clicking here.

