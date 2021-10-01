Celebrate I Love Lucy’s 70th Anniversary at the Lucy Desi Museum and National Comedy Center

Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director says the National Comedy Center is built within the historic train station of Jamestown that Lucille Ball would pass through on her way to auditions in New York City for example.

Spotting all the tributes to Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz is a really fun way to explore Jamestown.

This year is a special year because it is the 70th Anniversary of the I Love Lucy Show. Journey Gunderson says this was not just a popular sitcom, it broke ground. She says here is a woman portraying a pregnancy on television in 1951 and even Lucille Ball’s marriage in real life to Desi Arnaz, a Cuban refugee immigrant to America is portrayed in their characters, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. Journey says this was a show that was ahead of its time and that somehow manages to stand up in time when it comes to comedy.

The place to visit in Jamestown to really appreciate how much Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz contributed to entertainment is the Lucy Desi Museum. Kate Rinko, Luci Desi Museum retain coordinator says there is a lot that went into the show that is really unique and kind of spearheaded the way that things were done afterwards as far as the multicamera system and stuff. She says everyone loves to see the sets and the costumes and seeing things that Lucy wore.

For more information visit comedycenter.org

