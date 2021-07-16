Celebrate 716 Day – Banner Farm Horse and Buggy Rides and No Illusions Tours

Maria Blair from No Illusions Tours says the more we understand people and their pasts and our past the more we can really talk productively to each other about things and solve problems and get along better and I think the more you know the better your life is going to be and everyone else’s life is going to be. Maria Blair loves the 716, and has curated a number a different tours around the city, all of which celebrate the rich history of Buffalo. Through her company, No Illusions Tours, she often teams up with a couple of pretty special tour guides, Clydesdales Bonnie and Jake from Banner Farm in Perrysburgh.

Erika Abbondanzieri, from Banner Farm, says the horses actually really love it and she says horses would kind of let you know if they didn’t like these kind-of-things. She says they like going into the city, they don’t mind it and nothing really phases them and they like the attention and they get a lot of it. Bonnie and Jake lead the way exploring the history of great authors and writers right here in Buffalo in the Buffalo Lit Tours. The Buffalo’s Favorite Daughters tours celebrate the great women of this city. The tour takes you around and shows you some of the things you didn’t know about some of the women who helped shape this city. It is almost a two -our ride throughout Buffalo.

Also, on the schedule are walking tours. Next weekend Maria is teaming up with Buffalo Bike Tours for a special Louise Bethune Ride. Maria says one of the biggest landmarks is probably the Hotel Lafayette and that was created by Louise Bethune who was the first professional architect. Bethune was pretty well known for riding her bicycle to building sites.

For more information about Banner Farm visit bannerfarm.org

For more information on No Illusions Tours visit noillusionstoursbuffalo.com

Fore more information on Buffalo Bike Tours visit buffalobiketours.com

