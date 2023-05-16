Catholic Charities Hope Day

Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Appeal 2023 is nearing the halfway mark with its sixth annual HOPE Day, a 24-hour match challenge day, on May 17. The agency is looking to raise $9.5 million to address the critical need for tens of thousands throughout all eight counties of Western New York through Catholic Charities, and to support many ministries of the diocese through its Fund for the Faith.

This year, the first $111,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar, with sponsorships from Delaware North, EnergyMark and Thomann Asphalt, and other gifts from donors who wish to remain anonymous.

With about six weeks left in the appeal – Appeal 2023 runs through June 30 – this day is crucial to the success of the Appeal. The past five HOPE Days have raised a total of nearly $2 million.

Tomorrow, volunteers – Appeal volunteers and some of our own staff – will call potential donors from their home offices, offices and from our own Administrative office at 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. We are using social media and emailing donors to encourage them in this above and beyond giving opportunity.

Every donation helps. Our parish donors who give at all levels make up the bulk of our gifts so every gift is appreciated and makes a difference.

With this support, we can continue to be a beacon of hope for people in need. We offer hope in a bag of food to a family, hope can be in a counseling session for a troubled teen, or for someone struggling with addiction, and hope can be a new start through high school equivalency and a vocational program.

To donate, visit ccwny.org/HOPEDay and make a secure, online donation. Donors may also call 716-218-1400 to pledge support.

Catholic Charities is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with a series of events, including festivals for young families in August and a 100th anniversary mass and gala later this fall.



