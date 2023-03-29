Catholic Charities 2023 Appeal - Hope for all seasons

The Catholic Charities Appeal for 2023 recently launched with a goal of $9.5 million to address the critical need for tens of thousands throughout all eight counties of Western New York.

This year marks the 100th year of Catholic Charities serving Western New York and the 99th year for the annual Appeal. The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 134,000 individuals, children, and families of all faiths last year. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and workforce and education services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, older adult support, and youth and family support services.

Donors can designate their Appeal gift by choosing from three options: give to the Appeal, which benefits both Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith; give to Catholic Charities only; or give to the Fund for the Faith only. The Appeal 2023 runs through June 30th

If you would like to donate visit https://ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400.

Donors can also give by texting GIVE HOPE 23 to 44321.