Mel talked with Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford from Catfish: The TV Show. Nev Schulman says we all have been in lockdown and so people have found new ways to entertain themselves and replace what he says a lot of us love so much about being human beings and just interacting with each other so the only place to get that interaction is online. He says he thinks as a result we have seen more stories of people making connections with strangers who they don’t really know.

People are looking for connection but there are also people exploiting that connection. Kamie Crawford says some of it is a lot of fun and there are some love stories and there are a few on this season. She says some are love stories and some they think are going to be love stories and then it goes in the complete opposite direction.

You can watch Catfish: The TV Show on Tuesday nights at 9pm on M-TV

