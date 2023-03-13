Catching up on sleep

This past weekend, we have "sprang ahead"...which means we have lost an hour of precious sleep. Do we need to catch up? How do me re-adjust out sleeping pattern? Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach helps us out!
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 18:47:17-04
This past weekend, we have "sprang ahead"...which means we have lost an hour of precious sleep. Do we need to catch up? How do me re-adjust out sleeping pattern? Soda Kuczkowski, sleep health educator and certified sleep coach helps us out!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.