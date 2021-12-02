Cashing in for the holidays

Going into the holiday season, many are feeling the pressure from a financially straining year. Check out the latest survey from Coinstar on how Americans are preparing for the added expenses that come with the holiday season.

A majority of Americans say the holidays will give them something positive to look forward to this year. That’s according to a new Coinstar survey of more 2,000 U.S. adults.

The results also revealed 39% of Americans feel they can’t afford to buy as many gifts this holiday season, partly due to being unemployed or underemployed.

One in four are likely to regift, and just over half will likely cash in our use their estimated $123 in spare change lying around the house.

COVID-19 may be influencing what people would like to receive this holiday season, as 68% would prefer cash or a gift card versus a physical gift.

Despite some financial challenges, generosity is also on the rise, as 32% report they will start donating money or time to charity, and 57% say they tip their service providers during the holidays.

