Carving pumpkins with Food Network star Eric Jones

Food Network star Eric Jones joined the ladies of AM Buffalo this morning to give some tips and tricks on pumpkin carving. Eric is a contestant in The Food Networks “Outrageous Pumpkins”, and we can tell he will do amazing at it. He gave the ladies a quick lesson on how to carve eyes on a pumpkin and brought in a couple Halloween pumpkins to show off his skills. From carving pumpkins to ice, he teaches classes and entertains the masses with his craft. Make sure to catch him this Sunday October 23rd on The Food Network to see if he wins!

For more information on Eric, please visit: https://www.ericjonesstudios.com/