Carousel at Canalside opens today

Emily takes us to Canalside to see the new attraction at Canalside. The fully restored Buffalo Heritage Carousel, a vintage, park-style, menagerie carousel, custom designed and manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda for Domenick De Angelis. Enclosed in a landmark building, a stunning home for this historic and rare carousel that is powered by the sun. It is open daily from 11am to 7pm. For more information, please visit: Buffaloheritagecarousel.org and www.buffalowaterfront.com/canalside