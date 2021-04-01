Carl Reiner’s archives donated to the National Comedy Center

After everything we’ve all been through it is time for a laugh. To get that you might want to schedule a day trip to Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, N.Y. to visit the National Comedy Center.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center has some big news. She says they are proud announce that the Reiner family as a greed to donate Carl Reiner’s archives to the National Comedy Center. Carl Reiner, left us mid last year, but throughout his 98 years on earth, he cemented his place as a comedy legend over and over again. Gunderson says it’s really hard to overstate Carl Reiner’s impact on the art form of comedy. She goes on to say it is a tremendous treasure trove of materials on the craft; seventy years in comedy across all mediums.

Reiner’s archives include his Emmy’s and hand annotated scripts from every project he ever worked on. Spanning from the earliest jokes he ever wrote for television when he wasn’t even yet a writer but an actor on Your Show of Shows but was gravitating toward writing comedy, all the way through The Dick Van Dyke Show, and films, including collaborations with greats like Steve Martin on films like The Jerk says Gunderson.

The archives are an impressive addition to the National Comedy Center that last year was named Best New Museum by USA Today.

Gunderson says they are also proud to announce they are naming their archival and preservation work in honor of Carl Reiner because he was a founding advisory board member of the National Comedy Center. He believed in this mission before they even opened their doors.

The National Comedy Center spans all genre’s and areas of comedy and, they recently announced that the Muppets struggling stand-up comedian Fozzie Bear has joined their gallery.

For more information visit their website comedycenter.org by clicking here.

