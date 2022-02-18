Car break-in’s – How to avoid being a victim

If you are a member of a neighborhood social media group, or you follow local law enforcement online, then it’s no secret there have been a lot of car thefts and car break-ins. This is why the New York State Police came to AM Buffalo to spread the word on this very serious issue.

State trooper Jim O’Callaghan says this is a big deal right now, we are dealing with hundreds of car larcenies. He says the whole car and but most importantly the car themselves interiors. People are leaving their cars unlocked. Emily says things from your car can be stolen so quickly and we are going to run a little test here at 7ABC to see how much stuff can be stolen from your car in one minute and our own Mel Camp is going to play the thief.