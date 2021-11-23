Cansgiving contest – Remix traditional family classics

Jocelyn Delk Adams, author of Grandbaby Cakes says year after year we can get tired of the same dishes so we want to add something fresh and exciting. Jocelyn says she takes those family recipes that are traditional and classic and adds a little personality and a unexpected twist to make it to make it a little different.

Jocelyn says we all have the traditional green bean casserole that we make but this one is a little different; it’s definitely not my mother’s. The green bean casserole has more garlic flavor and she made the sauce much creamier and added more cheese and some mushrooms. She says I replaced the crispy onion topping with that we see a lot, with the texture of some panko bread crumbs.

You can enter the Libby’s Cansgiving contest for a chance to win $5,000 to put towards college expenses! by revamping one your family recipes.

For more information visit libbyscansgiving.com