Cancer Community Awards - Celebrating those making impactful change

The Cancer Community Awards or the C2 Awards are a big deal in the cancer community. Winner of the President’s award Margaret Stauffer, LMFT, chief mission officer Cancer Support Community says the C2 Awards are an annual awards program that celebrates people and organizations that create positive change in cancer care.

The awards focus on people making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their loved ones. She says her work at Cancer Support Community helps those affected by cancer receive support, be empowered, and find hope through support groups, educational programs, and a variety of healthy lifestyle classes, all free of charge and we create a community of people who know what it is like to be dealing with cancer and provide tools to cope as effectively as possible with the diagnosis.

Margaret says she really think it takes a village to help people who are going through the experience of cancer. She says you need those who advance the science of cancer and research, we need skilled physicians and nurses to deliver care and we need to support patients and their families psychologically in body, mind and spirit and these awards celebrate that important synergy and coming together of all the disciplines and I really appreciate that Astrazeneca and Scientific American Custom Media have sort of elevated that aspect of cancer care.

For more information visit Yourcancer.org