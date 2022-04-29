Buffalo’s oldest tree

Today is Arbor Day. Since the 16th century, communities have celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees. On that note, we figured we would put the spotlight on one of Buffalo’s oldest trees. The sycamore tree is located at 402 Franklin Street. It dates all the way back to sometime between 1710 and 1713 and has been around since before Buffalo was even settled. It even survived the burning of the city during the War of 1812. The tree stands more than 60 feet tall, and it is over 12 feet in diameter.

Happy Arbor Day Western New York!