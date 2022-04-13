Buffalo’s newest gallery opens tomorrow

Downtown Buffalo’s newest gallery, The C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery, opens to all on April 14th. Ahead of the opening, AM Buffalo gained a sneak peak inside the space that is set to provide exhibition and studio space for local artists.



Founded by Peter Hunt, of Hunt Real Estate, the gallery is a novel partnership with the Buffalo Society of Artists (BSA), and students from UB’s Arts Management Program. Named in honor of Hunt’s parents, the gallery embodies the resurgence and revitalization of the queen city.

Laughing, Hunt told Melanie Camp that while he hoped his mother, who was an artist, would be "delighted" to know there is a gallery named in her honor, his father "wouldn't know what he's looking at. But that's him."

Established in 1851, the Buffalo Society of Artists is the second oldest arts organization in the country. BSA President Frani Evedon said before now the organization had not had a space to call home, "...we've been nomads."

Opening with a mission to support Western New York artists, the gallery not only provides a space for artists to showcase and sell their works but if you pop downstairs you will find rent free studio spaces dedicated to a revolving collection of artists in residence.

Danielle Saeva is in the first round of resident artists and said the opportunity provides more than just a physical space in which to create.

"Being able to be in this space with not only artists, like myself, but also the Buffalo Society of Artists, to have their mentorship, to be able to collaborate and critique is really huge," she said.

The opening exhibit “Susan Copley and Bunny Leighton: Force(s) of Nature” will feature paintings and drawings from two of BSA’s world renowned artists, Susan Copley and Bunny Leighton.

The public is invited to join in the celebration of The C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery’s first grand opening exhibition which will be on April 14th from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

For more information go to HuntArtGallery.com