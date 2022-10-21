Buffalo’s haunted history – Visiting the Eternal Flame in Orchard Park

Do you like supernatural folklore? Have you heard of the Eternal Flame in Orchard Park? Mason Winfield takes Emily and Mercedes on a hiking trip with his friend Michael Bastine, to hear about the “Little People” tale. The eternal flame is a beautiful sight to see, but the stories behind this hike is even better. Take a walk on this trail for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 21, 2022
