Buffalo’s haunted history – Visiting the Eternal Flame in Orchard Park

Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 21, 2022
Do you like supernatural folklore? Have you heard of the Eternal Flame in Orchard Park? Mason Winfield takes Emily and Mercedes on a hiking trip with his friend Michael Bastine, to hear about the “Little People” tale. The eternal flame is a beautiful sight to see, but the stories behind this hike is even better. Take a walk on this trail for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.

