Buffalo’s Haunted History – Sinking Ponds Nature Preserve

Today’s Buffalo Haunted History adventure takes us to East Aurora. Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author joins Emily and Mercedes as they head down the ancient trails within Sinking Ponds Nature Preserve.

Mason says many people may not know it but this is the site of an ancient tragedy. He says, the trail that we are on winds us uphill to the high ground and some time in the past, possible the 1600’s but probably earlier, there was a fortress up here and there was a war for trade, probably for flint Mason says. He goes on to say there was a local community probably Iroquois speaking who were pressured most likely by the Seneca speaking people. When the Seneca came after them, they think they came over water. The community had taken all their resources and built their fortification so that is was blocked by land but open to water. This area was a scene of a battle and hundreds of people were killed.