Buffalo’s Haunted History - North Street, Buffalo 

Mason Winfield, supernatural historian and author says the site we are talking about today has a connection to history. One of Buffalo’s most haunted streets, a site along a “corpse-path”– a road/trail connecting three burying-grounds–by a War of 1812 clash-site, and stocked with contemporary supernatural folklore. The street we are talking about is North Street where there used to be six cemeteries..

Mason says, “In ancient Europe the folklore goes that any time there is a path or trail between a church and a graveyard, it’s going to get haunted.” He goes on to say, “When you are in my profession, the best people for you to interview are cops, priests and undertakers. They’ve all got tons of stories and the Buffalo Police aren’t going to tell you stories about someone’s house, but they alluded to me that there are three streets in Buffalo that they get a lot of calls about.” Those streets are Delaware with all the mansions and all the history, Linwood, and North Street.

When asked what kind of calls the cops are getting for these streets, Mason says that they are haunted. People hear pounding but nobody is there, lights flicker, and they think they have a break-in, maybe they see a ghost.