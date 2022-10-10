Buffalo women in sports – Mercedes goes to the volleyball court at Buffalo State College

Over the next few weeks and months AM Buffalo is not only going to try our hand at some sports, we are also going to get to know some of the women’s sports teams in Western New York.

We begin with a visit to the volleyball court at Buffalo State at talked with the head coach of the women’s volleyball team, Maria Roberts. This is her eleventh year as head coach and before that she was here for two years as the assistant coach. Maria says, “To me, coaching is the best job in the world because it is not only being around the sport you love, it’s about influencing and changing lives at the college level and making sure they are going in the right path that they want to be for the rest of their life so that’s really great.”

Maria says, “As women it’s about being leaders, even if you have a captain on your jersey or you don’t, every single one of these girls behind me is a leader in their own right. They lead in all different types of ways and as women we want women to have higher level jobs and higher power in corporations and these women are going to do it because they persevered so much as a college athlete.”

One of the players says that volleyball or any sport puts you in the mindset that things aren’t going to just come to you and that you need to really set your mind to something and work towards it and know how to work towards it and says she thinks that’s probably the most valuable thing you can get especially when it is a huge piece of your life and becomes part of your identity.