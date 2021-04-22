The subject of mental health has taken on a new meaning with the pandemic and WKBW understands, so we are opening up our Buffalo Strong conversation tonight on health and wellness. 7 Eyewitness News senior reporter Eileen Buckley says we are excited about it and we know it is not an easy topic to talk about. There is so much stigma surrounding mental health and it really affects all of us. We really don’t think about that but is affecting our families and mental health crisis really was here well before the pandemic. One in five Americans will experience some sort of mental health crisis. The pandemic pushed us to new levels says Buckley. Anxiety and depression have quadrupled with the pandemic.

Eileen Buckey says we feel it is so important to have this conversation to help the mental health experts out there, that for many years have been trying to break the stigma and we think that by reporting on this and bringing it to a community level that this will help.

You can watch Buffalo Strong Conversation – Health and Wellness tonight at 5:30pm right here on Channel 7.

