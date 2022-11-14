Buffalo Start Up Week

Marcus Bullock is the keynote speaker for a community event that is happening at the Seneca One Tower starting today. The event is called Buffalo Startup Week (BSW 2022) and it goes from November 14th- 18th. It’s hosted by Bootsector, whose mission is to empower, educate and support the next generation of local entrepreneurs and start up leaders.

Marcus Bullock in the founder and CEO of Flikshop Inc, a software company that builds tools to help incarcerated people stay connected to their families and build community.

Marcus experienced firsthand what it was like to have his families support in his life during his greatest time of need and he wants to share this gift with the world through technology. Sign up to see him speak this Wednesday at : joinbootsector.com/ . For more information about Marcus and Flikshop visit: flikshop.com/ . His story is one you won’t soon forget.