Buffalo Spree – Best of WNY

After a two-year hiatus, Buffalo Spree Magazine’s annual Best of WNY event returns in person. The party is designed to celebrate the winners of the annual “Best of WNY” issue of Buffalo Spree.

More than 170 awards were issued based on the results of the magazine’s yearly reader’s poll. Buffalo Spree’s executive editor Sabrina Kahwaty joined us to tell us more. She says there are six different categories, food and drink, out and about, shopaholics, back to basics, personality plus just to name a few.

Sabrina says, “One of our really exciting winners this year actually is the location of our best of party. The best preservation project award went to The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park which makes it a perfect place to have the event.”

She says the best new restaurant is one people always want to know about and this year’s went to Mr. Sizzles.

Sabrina says they have a really great longstanding relationship with FeedMore. “She says, “they have been the beneficiary of some of events before, so we are having raffles and auctions at the party and the proceeds go to FeedMore to help support the good work they do for the community.”

The party is this Thursday, July 15th from 6:00 – 9:00pm at The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park.

You can purchase tickets at Buffalospree.com

