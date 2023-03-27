Buffalo Spree and AM Buffalo collaboration to showcase the Buffalo Community

For over five decades Buffalo Spree magazine has been shining a spotlight on our communities. In fact, Buffalo Spree is Western New York’s only true city and regional magazine. And this month the focus is on Western New York businesses old and new and inside the pages of this month’s edition of Buffalo Spree you will see a number of thriving business old and new, in the shoe industry, fine dining and hotels.

Sabrina Kahwaty, Buffalo Spree executive director says the fun part of this feature is we took an older business along side a newer business and put them side-by-side and showed how both were equally successful and talked about why.

Also joining Emily and Mercedes is one of the businesses represented in this issue the Buffalo Spree magazine. Inn Buffalo is described as Victorian charm with contemporary conveniences. Joe Lettieri, Inn Buffalo Innkeeper says it’s an amazing part of Buffalo’s history and when you experience Buffalo through our lens, it’s a game changer, it’s truly an experience. The Inn Buffalo has been around since 2015. Joe says they welcome guests from around the corner to around the world.

For more information on the Inn Buffalo visit InnBuffalo.com

For more information on Buffalo Spree visit Buffalospree.com