A trip of a lifetime for some Buffalo high school students when seventy students in grades 9-12 will have a chance to go to Puerto Rico to learn about themselves and their history through the "Our Story" project.

“Our Story” is research program that gives kids the opportunity to learn about culture, history and social justice, Emily and Mercedes talked to Dr. Fatima Morrell and students about how the community can help.

For more information visit http://buffaloschools.org