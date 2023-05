Justin Azzarella, Evergreen’s chief strategy officer, and Kelly Craig, executive director of the Pride Center of WNY joined AM Buffalo this morning to talk about Pride Week Events. They are expecting this years’ event to be the biggest ever with over 250 floats already registered, nationally known celebrities and community support. Join in on the parade June 4th, followed by the festival for a great time!

For more information go to : https://buffaloprideweek.com/