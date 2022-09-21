Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper - Scajaquada September

Throughout September, The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers have set the focus on the preservation of the Scajaquada creek. Recognizing the important history of the creek in connecting community, ecology and economy, The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers are committed to restoring the Buffalo River. Through partnering with the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers, you can help preserve Scajaquada creek, fundamental to the fabric of the region.



Are you ready to meet the challenge to help save this highly impaired waterway? There are many ways to get involved throughout the month including the Scajaquada scavenger hunt.

More information and registration for all events can be found at ScajaquadaSeptember.com

