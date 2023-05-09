Buffalo Girlchoir: We could change the world

The Buffalo Girlchoir was founded in 2015 with the goal of providing exceptional music instruction in the city to girls who simply love to sing.

On Tuesday, May 16th, this choir of girls will raise their voices at the Merriweather Library. They are dedicating this event and all of their events this year to all who assisted in the aftermath of the Tops tragedy.

Last year at this time, the girls took part in a drive at the Merriweather Library to help collect reusable grocery bags needed for the Jefferson Avenue community.

Tuition at Buffalo Girlchoir is donation based, so no one is excluded from joining. To register, click here. For opportunities to see Buffalo Girlchoir perform, click here.