Buffalo Freelance Week kicks-off next Monday, April 18th and joining us on AM Buffalo was Marie Rachelle, executive director of Freelance Buffalo, and the woman behand it all.

What is Buffalo Freelance Week? Marie says Freelance Week is a week for freelancers by freelancers and actually I have been hosting this event since 2019 and we are really excited to be back in person this year. She says we have a week-long full of sessions, networking, connections; just really fun, we’re really excited to be back in person and together again.

Who would want to sign up for this? Marie says so, if you have a side hustle, if you aspire to have a side hustle; that is someone who would want to be here and also, if you have been working for yourself for a long time it is nice to go back to basics but we do have sessions that vary from someone just starting out into someone who has been doing this for a long time, so we have a lot of different types of sessions. She says we have the full week posted on their website so you will be able to check that out and see which ones intrigue you the most.

Marie tells us there is a freelancer’s union, it is a national organization, and we are having the CEO of the freelancer’s union at our closing panel on Friday, April 22nd and we are working on passing legislation in the state of New York to protect freelancers from nonpayment; it is called Freelancing isn’t Free.

For more information and to register, go to Freelancebuffaloandbeyond.com