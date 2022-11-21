Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology – Free career training courses available

If you’re interested in a career, in the in-demand field of information technology but are worried about the costs associated with getting trained and certified, we have some amazing news. Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, also known as B-CAT offers free training. All you need to do is apply. We went over there to get you all the details.

Gina Burkhardt, BCAT President & CEO tells us with funding from the Empire State Development Program and M&T Foundation, they are offering three IT classes. These three classes are tuition free and last ten weeks. They take place four days a week in the morning.

The courses are IT fundamentals, so if you know nothing about IT solutions, you can take this class and get your basic foundation around it.

Gina tells us the second course is IT Help Desk Support which is an in-demand job right now. She says you are the person getting called when my computer doesn’t work.

The third course is IT Security. Gina says, “Like cyber security, another hot ticket right now because everybody’s dealing with computer cyber security hacking and things like that, so a great opportunity for people looking for a career.” At the end, certification exams are included.

For more information go to Buffaloartstechcenter.org or give them a call at 716-259-1680