Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue dog Lucas looking for a fur-ever home

Mel and Emily are at Northtown Subaru with some very special guests. First up is Lucas, a three and half years old American Stafford Terrier mixed breed dog that is looking for his fur-ever home. Lucas is house and crate trained. His foster mom said he is a happy, lovable goof ball. For more information on Lucas or Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue, please visit Buffalocares.Rescuegroups.org
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:51:11-05
