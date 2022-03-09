Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue dog Lucas looking for a fur-ever home

Mel and Emily are at Northtown Subaru with some very special guests. First up is Lucas, a three and half years old American Stafford Terrier mixed breed dog that is looking for his fur-ever home. Lucas is house and crate trained. His foster mom said he is a happy, lovable goof ball. For more information on Lucas or Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue, please visit Buffalocares.Rescuegroups.org

