What does Buffalo Brick and Mortar do? Phil Greiner says “We buy homes here locally throughout Erie and Niagara County. We purchase and sell real estate.” They make the process seamless for the customer. Phil tells Mercedes the entire process is hands off and the big thing is they can tailor the suit around the customer’s situation. He says, “You won’t have to worry about title searches and document prep, taxes, the entire transaction is facilitated through myself and our office.”

Who is their ideal customer? Phil says, “Ideally we are looking for the aging out landlord, somebody that is ready to make that shift, they want to take that jump to Florida, they are moving out of town, downsizing is a common situation that we are dealing with, whether that means moving into senior housing, looing for a ranch, moving out of town to be with the family. Distressed properties are another great example of transactions we do every day. At the end of the day, the message I want to give out is transparency is big and if you are the retailer user who is looking for top dollar in the market, you have to strongly look at the retail partway, look at the retail market”

At the end of the day, Phil says this a people orientated business. We can make the process revolve around the individual’s situation. If it requires more time, if they aren’t sure where they are going, if they need more time, if they are unsure of the next steps, they can leave it as open-ended as possible and they are patient. On the other side of the coin, he says, if it is a rush situation and they need to be out as soon as possible we can push the envelope and close quite quickly. He says it’s communication and understanding the seller’s needs.

For more information go to buffalobrickandmortar.com