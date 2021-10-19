Fall is a season of thrills and chills and you can see the spirit and spirits as soon as the summer nights turn to Fall. Buffalo Bike Tours is having a spooky bike tour that will lead you to some of the most haunted places in Buffalo with several ghosts along the way to join in recalling some of our city’s most ghastly deaths. This will indeed be a special tour so grab your friends, family and helmets and get ready for a spooky ride.

The Buffalo Bike Tours Haunted Buffalo Ride is taking place this weekend.

For more information go to buffalobiketours.com