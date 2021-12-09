A big announcement as the Buffalo Ball Drop returns to New Year’s Eve LIVE from Roosevelt Plaza and The Electric Tower after a virtual event last year. Mayor Byron Brown was joined by the sponsors of this year’s Ball Drop for a special press conference live from the Electric Tower. 7 Eyewitness News Morning Anchors, Ed Drantch and Katie Morse along with 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster hosted the press conference and announced WKBW will air the “7 New Years Celebration: presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center” beginning at 11pm on New Year’s Eve with Katie, Ed and Melanie Camp, from AM Buffalo and Jickster. The show will feature “The Strictly Hip” and Willie Horton, saxophonist performing on the entertainment stage, followed by fantastic fireworks over the Electric Tower at Midnight.