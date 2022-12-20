Buffalo Ball drop also a fundraiser for Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the Annual PAL giving campaign

The New Year’s Eve Buffalo Ball Drop is a great time for all, but it is also a very important fundraiser for the Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the Annual PAL giving campaign.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Nekia Kemp from PAL joined Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa on AM Buffalo to talk about how important this downtown event is and of course all the fun that can be had this year.

The Annual PAL giving campaign, a capital campaign that kicked off during the holiday season with a generous donation of seed money from the Douglas Development Corporation.

PAL’s has year-round sports programs. During the winter months this includes co-ed basketball leagues, indoor golf lessons, ice skating and ice hockey lessons on the new Can Ice Skating Rink, skiing & snowboarding at Kissing Bridge, Saturday sports sampling clinics, and the Winter Playstreet’s outdoor sports and fitness program.

Additionally, PAL’s educational programs include cooking classes with free weekly meal kits, after school literacy and homework assistance programming, and opportunities for older students to take part in workforce development and college readiness programs that explore social justice.

As a participant in PAL’s winter programs, every PAL youth receives sporting equipment, warm winter clothing, and healthy snacks to keep them strong and healthy.

To learn more about how you can support PAL’s holiday giving campaign visit http://BuffaloPAL.com/fundraising.