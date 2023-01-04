Katie Weibel is a certified financial planner, certified divorce financial analyst as well as an MBA graduate with over 2 decades of experience. Today she joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about budgeting in the midst of the storm and the new year. Knowing how much of your money is supposed to be allocated to which expenses is key and she can help you accomplish that. The blizzard that Buffalo just experienced set a lot of people behind, but planning for events like these are key in WNY.

Families are all fighting $$$ on multiple fronts with down markets, inflation, prices soaring on all fronts, savings at an all-time low, and gas tax breaks ending. To top it all off, employers pay increases, not keeping up with increased costs and student loan payments resume in June. According to NerdWallet's study, the average household is having to spend $11,500 more a year and large families as high as an extra cost of $21,000 a year! Now is more important than ever to tackle your finances and work with an expert CFP on building a sustainable spending plan tailored for your family and goals.

Contact Katie at Havenplanning.com