Buckle Your Belt for a chance to win a $50 Gas Gift Card

Megan Lederhouse from William Mattar Law Offices discusses the car and motorcycle safety campaigns that the firm has going on this summer. Take the online pledge to always buckle your seat belt and you can be entered in to win a gas card for $50. For more information, please visit: www.williammattar.com.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:22:57-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.