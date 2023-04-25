Brew Tuesday - Twin Sisters Brew up Buffalo Business

The Unapologetic Coffee Co. is a black women-owned business that serves up a powerful cup of coffee with purpose.

Located at 1375 Main Street, Alicia Officer and her twin sister Alisa have created a number of delicious blends that can be found across the nation.

The sisters say they have worked hard to create, "Fresh roasted coffee that focuses on the social responsibility of ethnic diversity and representation."

This Downtown hot spot also focuses on family and family conversations, which is evident by the names of some of their brews. "We strive to expand the narrative, one cup at a time," adds the Officer sisters.

