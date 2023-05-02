Brain cancer advocate honored for her candid conversations on podcast

May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and Shannon Traphagen returned to our studios to share with us more about new research and treatment options when it comes to brain cancer.

Shannon is an advocate for with her podcast The Game On Glio and a storyteller for those walking through brain cancer, grief and loss. Shannon lost her husband Michael to brain cancer in October 2020.

"What started out a one-off season of a podcast to help me heal and to help others and to honor the memory and legacy of my late husband who was only 45 when he passed away," Shannon says, "...turned into this advocacy for patients and caregivers and storytelling and a documentary in a way that I never expected this to transform."

The documentary takes you inside Gates Vascular Institute to see what they are doing to change treatment for brain cancer.

The podcast is now in its third season. It helps others create a roadmap to help patient's advocate for themselves or loved ones navigate a very difficult system.

Shannon is being honored as an award recipient at the Women’s Business Center's 6th Annual Ignite Awards Luncheon at Canisius College.

