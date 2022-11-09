Boost your immune system for the winter

With winter around the corner, we need to make sure we are staying healthy and boost our immune systems. There is a lot going around!

Registered Dietician Kelly Springer, from kellyschoice.org, shares three ways to keep your immune system on high guard and give you more energy. Watch the video to learn more!

With probiotics, fiber, nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber, the immune system stays on track and protects us from invaders.

She recommends Lifeway Kefir for probiotics, protein, and vitamins. Kelly says you can help feed those probiotics with prebiotics like fiber from New York State Apples!

For more healthy tips from registered dietican, Kelly Springer, make sure to follow her on Instagram @kellyschoice_nutrition.