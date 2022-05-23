Books donated to shooting survivor’s efforts

A Buffalo Strong effort from a survivor of the TOPS shooting and his mother is now gaining national support. You may have heard Zeneta Everhart’s story last week. She, along with her son Zaire Goodman said the way to move forward from the racist attack was through education particularly through books.

Piles of boxes are all filled with children’s books about race, racism and black history. All these books are coming in to help start the conversation surrounding these issues. Some of those donations came from one of the books authors. The Minnesota author saw some of her books were featured on the list, so she packed up her books and books from other children’s authors in Minnesota and took them straight to the UPS Store to have them shipped here to Buffalo.

Sheletta Brundidge, author says, “I felt so helpless. You know everybody’s thoughts and prayers and thinking and praying, but I wanted to do more to let the community in Buffalo know that the world cares, I care.”

The plan is to distribute these books to community centers, schools and local organizations. We have a book list right now on wkbw.com. There is a link to buy them on Amazon, but you can also buy them locally.