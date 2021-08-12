Book your next adventure on Princess Cruises

Recently Princes Cruises completed its first successful US based voyage following an extended pause in operations. The seven day cruise to Alaska was aboard Majestic Princess and kicked-off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through September 26th . The cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Jan Swartz, President, Princess Cruises says for Princess we find it incredibly special that our return to service from the United States takes place on our Alaska cruises which we’ve sailed for overs fifty years. She says we’re known as the Alaska tourism experts, and we have no greater joy than reintroducing our guests to the great wonders of Alaska.”

Cruisers were looking forward to finally taking their long-awaited vacations. One guest said “Wow, I mean as we were entering the ship, the excitement was not only with us but also with the crew.”

For more information including how to book your own adventure go to Princess.com

