Jeanette Kreher from Kreher Farms is joined by her niece to make blueberry lemonade scones with Eggland's Best Eggs. Eggland's Best Eggs offer more vitamins and less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. A helpful pointer for making scones is to use frozen or extremely cold butter. For this recipe and for more information, please visit egglandsbest.com/recipe/blueberry-lemonade-scones.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 13:45:37-05
