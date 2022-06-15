Black Restaurant Week – The Flaming Fish Food Truck

Emily Lampa is with Deanna Johnson from The Flaming Fish Food Truck. She is here today to help us mark one of the largest celebrations of black-owned businesses and restaurants here in the Queen City. When asked how big deal it is to be a part of Black Restaurant Week, Deanne says, “It is a huge deal being a part of Black Restaurant Week. We are a minority-owned food truck and restaurant. We have a brick-and-mortar location a couple of blocks from here and we serve all the favorites from the truck and then some.”

Black Restaurant Week is returning for a fifth year, all leading up to Buffalo’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend. The Flaming Fish Food Truck will also be participating in Juneteenth this weekend. Deanna, says it is a huge festival for us. We’ve been doing Juneteenth since even before we had the food truck and we’ve had the food truck for seven years.

For more information go to theflamingfish.com