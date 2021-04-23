The black maternal health crisis in the United States is at an all time high. Black birthing moms are three to four times more likely to die from childbirth than other demographics and 60% of these deaths being preventable. That’s why beauty pioneer Lisa Price and her brand Carol’s Daughter are on a mission to help every black mom make the most of motherhood during and after their pregnancy’s. They are calling it Loved Delivered. A new program in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder the world-renowned Doula Latham Thomas.

Love Delivered will bring increased awareness to the black maternal health crisis and shine a light on the many ways black moms can be empowered before, during and after birth. From access to online resources and maternity experts to community building events for expectant and new moms to scholarship opportunities and doula trainings.

To become an advocate visit Carolsdaughter.com by clicking here.

You can also follow Carol’s Daughter and Mama Glow on Instagram.

