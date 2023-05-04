Black maternal health awareness

Luanne Brown, RN, CEO of Buffalo Prenatal Network and Shyana Broughton, the founder of our Mommie Village sat with Mercedes to talk about the disparities with black women and prenatal care. The importance of having someone besides you, to speak up for you in one of your most vulnerable times.

Shayana loves being doula. She understands what it means to get ignored and so she wants to be a voice for women that are overlooked.

Luanne’s organization is community based and faces the disparities heard in the Buffalo community .

For more information visit bppn.org

