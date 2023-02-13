Black History Month - Reverend Edward Nash

Reverend Edward Nash was the pastor of the Michigan Street Baptist Church from 1892 until his retirement in 1953. His leadership in Buffalo’s Black community made him the most widely known and respected Black person in the city throughout the early 20th century. He helped to bring branches of the Urban League and the NAACP to Buffalo. He also began saving his writings, sermons, and speeches 25 years before Carter G. Woodson founded the Association of the Study of Negro Life and History.

Today's Black History moment was provided by Buffalo State College.

