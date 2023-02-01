Black History Month - Hear some of the lesser known Black History facts in Buffalo

In celebration of Black History Month, Dr. John Torrey joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to talk about some of the lesser known black history facts in Buffalo. Dr. John Torrey is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy and a contributing professor in the Africana Studies unit at suny.buffalostate.edu. He holds a BA in Philosophy and Spanish from Morehouse College and an MA and Ph. D in Philosophy from the University of Memphis.

This first segment highlighted Dr. Monroe Fordham and how he collected the history of Black Buffalo particularly East Buffalo.

The Monroe Fordham Regional History Center, established at SUNY Buffalo State by former President Muriel Howard, continues and expands the archival collection work begun more than thirty years ago by Dr. Monroe Fordham. It serves as a resource for the campus and surrounding community, bringing together materials including newspapers, photographs, personal papers, and organizational records.

The mission of the Center is to promote understanding of regional history, encourage research, and to make historical resources accessible to students, scholars, and community groups. This mission is sustained through collaboration with community groups and other local archival resources to actively preserve and disseminate historically significant documents of persons and institutions that contributed to western New York history. Buffalo State University - Archives and Special Collections: Monroe Fordham Regional Historical Center.

