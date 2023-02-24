Black History Month Fact for today - The Uncrowned Queens Institute

Today’s black history fact from the Fordham Center and the Uncrowned Community Builders website is The Uncrowned Queens Institute. The Uncrowned Queens Institute was founded in 1999 to research, document and celebrate the lives, issues, and work by women of color from Western New York and across the nation. Started by Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold and Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram.

The name of the organization is from the 1917 poem, “America’s Uncrowned Queens,” by Drusilla Dunjee Houston. They recently began their “Uncrowned Queens and Kings in the Wings: Emerging Community Builders” program to celebrate community engaged young people in Western New York.